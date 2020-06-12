Favorite reopening museum exhibition
0 comments

Favorite reopening museum exhibition

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Bombs as Art

A visitor at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum cranes his neck to view "Bombs" by Chinese dissident artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Nov. 17, 2019.

‘Ai Weiwei: Bare Life’ at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum

Where Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive • More info 314-935-4523; kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu

Bringing Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei to town after a renovation and expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum was an exciting event for many museumgoers. The exhibition showed a range of iconic and new work, including a bicycle sculpture, wallpaper, videos, porcelain and Legos. By the final days of the show in early January, lines of visitors waited to get into the galleries. JH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports