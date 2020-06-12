Favorite reopening museum exhibition

‘Ai Weiwei: Bare Life’ at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum
Where Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive • More info 314-935-4523; kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu
Bringing Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei to town after a renovation and expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum was an exciting event for many museumgoers. The exhibition showed a range of iconic and new work, including a bicycle sculpture, wallpaper, videos, porcelain and Legos. By the final days of the show in early January, lines of visitors waited to get into the galleries. JH
