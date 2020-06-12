Favorite restaurant comeback
Favorite restaurant comeback

St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs

Where 3457 Magnolia Avenue • More info 314-932-5953; steveshotdogsstl.com

Steve’s Hot Dogs, which Urge frontman Steve Ewing had grown over 11 years from a hot-dog cart to two brick-and-mortar restaurants, was done. Ewing closed the original Hill restaurant last year. In January, he announced that Feb. 1 would be the Tower Grove East location’s last day. Customers turned up in droves for Steve’s final days, and then angel investors Danni and Marcus Eickenhorst stepped up. With their backing, Ewing reopened the Tower Grove East Steve’s on Feb. 26. “Community treasure” is a cliché, but when members of the community invest in that treasure, it seems new again. IF

