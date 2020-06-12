Favorite restaurant innovation

Frozen pizza
Restaurants scrambled when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered dining rooms in March. Many worked out the nitty-gritty logistics of online ordering and curbside pickup. Some expanded their offerings to include groceries. But no innovation captured the dynamic of pivoting restaurants and customers stuck at home better than frozen pizza. It buoyed both the newer, two-person operation, Melanie Meyer and Chris Ward’s Party Bear Pizza and Tiny Chef, and the St. Louis institution Gioia’s Deli, where owner Alex Donley called the frozen pies “Payroll Pizzas” because they were keeping employees paid. At Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, Katie and Ted Collier’s frozen pizzas were so successful that in mid-May, having already sold more than 40,000 pies, the restaurant introduced nationwide delivery. IF
