Favorite show of support for artists during the pandemic

Arts United STL
When Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ full festival season was canceled, general director Andrew Jorgensen first got his board, donors and patrons to make sure that all the company’s contracted seasonal employees, from costumers to singers, got at least 50% of their promised payment. Then he and his director of development, Linda Schulte, decided to help others. With the help of Mont Levy at the Regional Arts Commission and Tom Ridgely of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, they organized the Arts United STL benefit. The May 31 livestream was a showcase of talent from across the local arts community and raised about $350,000 for the RAC Artist Relief Fund. SBM
