Favorite social media livestream

‘Quaranstreams’ by St. Louis Aquarium
Where 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com
Livestreams emerged during the pandemic shutdown to give us a peek at the St. Louis Zoo’s penguins and a view from the top of the Gateway Arch. But our favorite has been the St. Louis Aquarium “Quaranstream” series. The attraction, which debuted Dec. 25 at Union Station, uses Facebook Live to take viewers behind the scenes with intimate videos — animal feedings, Q&A sessions with staff members and peeks at what some of our favorite aquarium inhabitants are up to. ED
