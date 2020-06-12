Favorite spot for a picnic

Tower Grove Park
Spending time outside has undoubtedly been the key to staying sane during quarantine. But when we crave fresh air and aren’t quite feeling up to sweat-inducing activities, a picnic never disappoints. Tower Grove Park — with its 289 well-maintained acres of lush trees and historic treasures — is perfect for a social-distancing picnic with friends or an intimate golden-hour date with a significant other. It’s a bit of privacy and tranquility just off bustling South Grand Avenue. ED
