Favorite spot for a picnic
Springtime coronavirus life in St. Louis

Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.

Tower Grove Park

Spending time outside has undoubtedly been the key to staying sane during quarantine. But when we crave fresh air and aren’t quite feeling up to sweat-inducing activities, a picnic never disappoints. Tower Grove Park — with its 289 well-maintained acres of lush trees and historic treasures — is perfect for a social-distancing picnic with friends or an intimate golden-hour date with a significant other. It’s a bit of privacy and tranquility just off bustling South Grand Avenue. ED

