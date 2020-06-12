Favorite spot for a tuneup

Momentum Cycles
Where 8640 Mexico Road, O’Fallon, Missouri • More info 636-240-9232; momentumcycles.com
Where 384 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters • More info 636-397-7433; momentumcycles.com
I’m sure I wasn’t the only one who dusted off my bike to get some much-needed exercise while gyms were closed. I’m also sure I wasn’t the only one who discovered their creaky bike needed repairs. Momentum Cycles includes 11 different services in its expert tuneup that allowed me to start pedaling around town in no time. Plus, the shop will give you a no-obligation repair estimate, so you can decide whether to repair or buy a new ride. If your bike is in fact past its glory days, Momentum Cycles has a wide selection of bikes to choose from. ED
