Favorite St. Louis snack food

Crunchy Nuggets Red Hot Riplets
If Crunchy Cheetos and Red Hot Riplets fell in love and had a baby, the result would be these insanely delicious, highly addictive snacks. The puffy, easily crunched texture is an even better medium for that familiar hot-sweet Red Hot Riplet spice than the St. Louis company’s iconic potato chips. You can eat them by the handful if you can stand the heat; the spice level will build in your mouth, but it is oh so good. DN
