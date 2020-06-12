Favorite store for home cooks

Ford Hotel Supply Co.
Where 2204 North Broadway • More info 314-231-8400; fordstl.com
Ford Hotel Supply is also a restaurant supply store, one of the few in the area that sells to the general public. It is a fantasyland for home cooks who want to use the same equipment the pros use. It’s sturdy, hard-wearing and, best of all, inexpensive. Why spend $200 for a fancy knife when you can buy the same knife restaurants use for less than 25 bucks? Most of the store’s wares are truly for professional kitchens, but you can get everything from pots and pans to whisks and spatulas and the occasional restaurant-ready small appliance for less than you would pay at any retail kitchen store. The staff is friendly and helpful, but be prepared to spend a while there, because the checkout procedure is ludicrously slow. DN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!