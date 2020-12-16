Favorite team?

Q: I know being a writer you’re supposed to be impartial but do you have a favorite non-Blues Nhl team. Mine has been Tampa for a while now but I’m really impressed with the Islanders the last couple years.
A: I obviously watch the Western Conference more often since those are the teams the Blues are playing more often. For some reason I really like watching Vancouver and Colorado. I like the young talent of the Canucks, and I love watching MacKinnon play for Colorado. In fact, I told him that in so many words after a morning skate in St. Louis this past season. (He seemed genuinely flattered.) But don't get met wrong. It's one thing to like watching the Avalanche. But I could never be a "fan" of a team owned by Stan Kroenke.
