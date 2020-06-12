Favorite way to show love for St. Louis

City of St. Louis flag masks by STL-Style
Where 3159 Cherokee Street • More info 314-898-0001; stl-style.com
Wearing a face mask says you care about the health of your fellow citizens. Wearing a St. Louis-themed face mask says you care about the health of your fellow citizens and you love this city. STL-Style makes it easy to do both with its St. Louis flag mask. Since the pandemic hit, Randy and Jeff Vines, the brothers behind the custom design shop on Cherokee Street, have churned out tens of thousands of the red masks featuring the symbolic confluence of rivers and the blue fleur de lis. Of course, you can still visit STL-Style (online, for now) to celebrate your favorite neighborhood with T-shirts and totes featuring Benton Park West, Carondelet and Dutchtown, among others. But tie a mask on first! CS
