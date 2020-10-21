FEATHER IN THE SALARY CAP

QUESTION: How would you compare/contrast the styles of Blues GM Doug Armstrong and Cards front office members John Mozeliak and Michael Girsch? One (Blues) seems aggressive and prepared to shift to secondary moves if needed. The other (Cardinals) seems to slow-play things more and rely on a fill-from-within approach.
BENFRED: First off, the biggest difference has to be acknowledged.
Blues have a salary cap. Cardinals don't.
Blues are exempt from claims they could have spent more because there is a hard limit, and they spend to it.
No matter what Cardinals spend, there can always be a criticism they could have spent more, because they could have. So it goes in salary-cap-less league. (A better criticism of the Cardinals, especially lately, is not what they spent but how they spent it.)
Armstrong has made a point to steer away from some of the legacy-type moves the Cardinals have made. David Backes and Alex Pietrangelo being recent examples. Compare that to, say, the Carpenter extension and seemingly sentimental reasons behind it.
As for the trusting of internal options, both teams do that. That's probably their biggest similarity. What the Blues are poised to do with their young forwards -- Thomas, Kyrou and Koston -- is actually quite similar to what the Cardinals just did with their outfield in 2020. Hope offense comes from within.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!