 Skip to main content
Festival of Nations Grand Finale
0 comments

Festival of Nations Grand Finale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2019 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis

Chuck Parson of St. Louis participates in the World Naked Bike Ride on July 20, 2019, in the Grove. 

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Festival of Nations

Loc Nguyen grills chicken to serve at the Vietnamese food tent Aug. 25, 2018, at the International Institute's Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park.

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

When 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 28 • Where 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, Affton • How much Free; registration required • More info eventbrite.com

The International Institute celebrates the end of the Festival of Nations hybrid season with a “grand finale” at 9 Mile Garden. The event will include international food trucks, vendors selling crafts from around the world, live music, family activities and more. Because of limited parking and the need to limit crowds, registration is required for an entry time. Organizers plan for the festival to return next year to its usual home in Tower Grove Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News