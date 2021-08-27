Festival of Nations Grand Finale

The International Institute celebrates the end of the Festival of Nations hybrid season with a “grand finale” at 9 Mile Garden. The event will include international food trucks, vendors selling crafts from around the world, live music, family activities and more. Because of limited parking and the need to limit crowds, registration is required for an entry time. Organizers plan for the festival to return next year to its usual home in Tower Grove Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn