Festival of Nations

When August • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info festivalofnationsstl.org
The International Institute’s annual celebration of the cultural diversity and traditions in St. Louis moved some features online last year. The festival draws more than 125,000 people to its shows and food attractions, and more than 60 restaurants and food trucks offer a diverse selection of cuisines. The institute provides support to immigrants through language learning resources and aids them in seeking employment and citizenship. The organization’s signature event is a way for locals to travel the world without leaving town. AS