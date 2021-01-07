 Skip to main content
Festival of Nations
Festival of Nations

2019 Festival of Nations

King Bokulaka of Drums and Dance of the Congo leads audience members in a dance in 2019 at the Festival of Nations.

When August • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info festivalofnationsstl.org

The International Institute’s annual celebration of the cultural diversity and traditions in St. Louis moved some features online last year. The festival draws more than 125,000 people to its shows and food attractions, and more than 60 restaurants and food trucks offer a diverse selection of cuisines. The institute provides support to immigrants through language learning resources and aids them in seeking employment and citizenship. The organization’s signature event is a way for locals to travel the world without leaving town. AS

