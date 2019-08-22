When 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday • Where Tower Grove Park • How much Free • More info festivalofnationsstl.org
Eat and shop your way around the world in a new, shadier location in Tower Grove Park at this year’s Festival of Nations. The new location, just west of the old footprint, also offers more handicapped-accessible parking and a shuttle stop within feet of the action. The International Institute of St. Louis is the group to thank for this cultural party, which includes crafts, demonstrations, music and dancing. By Valerie Schremp Hahn