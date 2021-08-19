 Skip to main content
Festival of the Little Hills
0 comments

Festival of the Little Hills

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Final day of the Festival of the Little Hills

Visitors browse booths on Second Street in 2017 at the Festival of the Little Hills in St. Charles.

When 4-10 p.m. Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 22 • Where Frontier Park and Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info festivalofthelittlehills.com

This is the 50th year for the St. Charles festival named for the “petite cotes,” or little hills, that attracted French settlers to the town. More than 300 arts and crafts vendors will sell and demonstrate their wares, and more than 50 nonprofit groups will sell food and drinks. There’s also live entertainment and a special area for kids. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News