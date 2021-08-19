Festival of the Little Hills

When 4-10 p.m. Aug. 20, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 22 • Where Frontier Park and Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info festivalofthelittlehills.com
This is the 50th year for the St. Charles festival named for the “petite cotes,” or little hills, that attracted French settlers to the town. More than 300 arts and crafts vendors will sell and demonstrate their wares, and more than 50 nonprofit groups will sell food and drinks. There’s also live entertainment and a special area for kids. By Valerie Schremp Hahn