When 4-10 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday • Where Main Street historic district, St. Charles • How much Free • More info festivalofthelittlehills.com
French Canadian explorer Louis Blanchette named the village of Les Petites Cotes after the little hills he saw alongside the Missouri River. Now, that village is known as St. Charles, and the city has celebrated with its Festival of the Little Hills since 1971. See more than 350 arts-and-crafts vendors, demonstrations and antiques dealers from across the country. Enjoy live music, a children’s area, and food and drinks sold by more than 50 area nonprofit groups. Because of flood damage at Frontier Park, the Festival of the Little Hills will be held on Main Street. By Valerie Schremp Hahn