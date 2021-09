Spooky Stephen King references aside, wandering through and maybe getting lost in a corn maze is an autumnal rite of passage. And though it still feels a lot like summer outside, it's not too early to ease into fall. So grab a pumpkin spice latte and head outside for some festive farm fun. For Go! Magazine this week, Valerie Schremp Hahn rounds up the St. Louis area's corn mazes.