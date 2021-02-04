 Skip to main content
Fete de Glace
Fete de Glace

Jeremiah Johnson

Jeremiah Johnson

 Photo by Dawn Wilcox
Historic Downtown Association (1).jpg

A carver works on an ice sculpture at Fete de Glace in 2020 in St. Charles.

When 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 6 • Where North Main Street, St. Charles • How much Free • More info discoverstcharles.com

Watch individual carvers and two-person teams use chainsaws, chisels, blowtorches and pure creativity to carve out works of art from 275-pound blocks of ice. Warm up at a fire pit and have a bite to eat as you stroll North Main Street and watch the sculptures evolve. The annual Fete de Glace was originally scheduled for Jan. 30 but was postponed because of the weather. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

