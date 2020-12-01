Field goal range for Fuller?

QUESTION: Was anyone else hoping Vanderbilt could at least get in field goal range so Sarah Fuller could try to kick one?
BENFRED: Brutal. A team drawing national attention to just how bad its offense is became quite the backfire situation. Whoops. Any team with a struggling extra-point kicker would be wise to make a call to the women's soccer team on campus. It worked for my high school football team. Our best women's soccer player showed up every Friday, suited up and set the school record for consecutive extra-point attempts made. We had a kicker who could boot it through the end zone every kickoff and a good punter, but our kicker wigged out when it came time to make short field goals and extra-points. So, Jess Greer became our secret extra-point weapon. She was automatic. She's now the director of soccer operations at Washington State University. Proud to call her a former teammate. And I guess that's part of the reason I was not as surprised as some to see Fuller be a realistic solution for Vanderbilt. It's just too bad her team stinks out loud.
