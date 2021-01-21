Field House Museum

Scott had been a janitor in Field's law office, but Bliss says it is unknown whether the enslaved man might have ever been to the home. In addition to Roswell and Eugene were mother Frances and younger brother Roswell. Two Mormon teens, orphaned when their parents died of cholera in St. Louis, were taken in and lived there as a cook and a nanny. After Frances died in 1856, the boys were sent to live with a female relative in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The current building, no longer part of a row of houses, was built for lease to upper-middle-class residents, Bliss says. There are two bedrooms on the second floor and a living room and dining room downstairs, full of furniture of the time. A third floor is often used for exhibitions. Faux painting decorates mantels and wood trim. But there is no sign of a kitchen, which had been in the house's "flounder," a semi-detached building surprisingly common in old St. Louis. (The Campbell House has an existing flounder. Learn more about flounders at stlouis-mo.gov.)