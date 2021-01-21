In St. Louis, the oldest house museum (although not the oldest house) is the Field House Museum. The 1845 home turned 175 last year; Mark Twain was in attendance when the building received a historic plaque in 1902, and the museum was dedicated in 1936.
In the early 20th century, the house was famous as the 1850 birthplace of writer Eugene Field. His poetry, once taught in Missouri schools, isn't as popular today, although older readers remember the lullaby-like "Wynken, Blynken and Nod," the humorous fight of "The Duel" between a calico cat and gingham dog, and the sentimental "Little Boy Blue."
But Field, although known for verses about childhood, was far from a stiff Victorian gentleman. He was a friendly, even devilish prankster who attended three colleges but never graduated. (At the University of Missouri-Columbia, he wrote a poem about raids on a campus vineyard.) Later, his personal, satirical newspaper columns took him to the Chicago Morning News. He also privately printed ribald works and became an avid book collector.
Although he teased Chicago readers, calling the area "Porkopolis," he famously defended it, too. A British novelist asked him, "Do you not find the social atmosphere of Chicago exceedingly crude, furnishing one with little intellectual companionship?" Field apparently said: "Really Mrs. Ward, ... I do not consider myself competent to give an opinion ... up to the time Barnum captured me and took me to Chicago to be civilized I had always lived in a tree in the wilds of Missouri."
Although some bios of the writer say he wasn't actually born in the South Broadway row house, museum director Bliss confirms that records show he was. In the home, visitors can see several of 18 portraits of him (he apparently liked being drawn or painted) and some antique toys his family owned.
"He was a big kid," Bliss says. Because of his nostalgic poems about children, many vintage toys have been donated to the Field House Museum, but it's not a toy museum, she says.
Still, on a recent visit, the exhibition space (finished in 2016) showed a group of Steiff teddy bears and other stuffed animals. Another room displayed African American children's books, including several editions of "Little Black Sambo," explaining the controversial history of the book's illustrations.
That exhibition nods to the house's other historical figure, Eugene's father, Roswell, who represented Dred Scott in an appeal of his court case seeking freedom from slavery.
Today, perhaps visitors know less about Eugene Field and more about Dred Scott and the historic ruling against him by the U.S. Supreme Court that is credited with helping spur the Civil War. Roswell Field represented Scott pro bono in U.S. District Court and helped prepare the Supreme Court case, asking Montgomery Blair of Washington to argue it. (Blair, who previously had worked in St. Louis, would later be Lincoln's postmaster general.)
Scott had been a janitor in Field's law office, but Bliss says it is unknown whether the enslaved man might have ever been to the home. In addition to Roswell and Eugene were mother Frances and younger brother Roswell. Two Mormon teens, orphaned when their parents died of cholera in St. Louis, were taken in and lived there as a cook and a nanny. After Frances died in 1856, the boys were sent to live with a female relative in Amherst, Massachusetts.
The current building, no longer part of a row of houses, was built for lease to upper-middle-class residents, Bliss says. There are two bedrooms on the second floor and a living room and dining room downstairs, full of furniture of the time. A third floor is often used for exhibitions. Faux painting decorates mantels and wood trim. But there is no sign of a kitchen, which had been in the house's "flounder," a semi-detached building surprisingly common in old St. Louis. (The Campbell House has an existing flounder. Learn more about flounders at stlouis-mo.gov.)
Even if the house itself seems moderately sized now, the expansion with its exhibition space and library of books owned by and about Eugene Field helps address the varied historic elements, from toys to literature to African American history. Bliss says that visitors often arrive interested in one aspect of the home's history and learn much more. "We like to give attention to all parts of who we are," she says.
Where Eugene Field House, 634 South Broadway • Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday; reservations required • How much $10, $5 for ages 7-16, free for ages 6 and under; free family admittance to the exhibition wing on the third Thursday afternoon of the month • More info 314-421-4689; fieldhousemuseum.org