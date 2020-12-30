 Skip to main content
Final thoughts
Billikens forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. warms up before a game against Kansas City at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. It was the first game for the Billikens where a few select fans, like parents, were been able to attend. (Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com)

Q: Final thoughts on SLU hoops as Billikens enter A-10 play? Still wish they would have won at Minnesota. 

A: They should go win the A-10 title. Richmond is not unbeatable. A loss to Hofstra says so.

Don't sweat that Minnesota loss too much. The Gophers, now ranked, went from beating the Billikens to beating Iowa, a potential Final Four team, in overtime. And then they knocked of a ranked Michigan State team after that. That loss has become more valuable than most of SLU's wins, in the eyes of the NCAA Tournament projection nuts and bolts. It's going to be a Quad 1 loss, very likely.

If Javonte Perkins and Gibson Jimerson can't score, it's going to be hard for SLU to beat decent teams. That's what happened at Minnesota. Off night. It happens. Should not happen often for both of those two in the same game.​

