Fire Chicken joins the exceptional half-mile stretch of Page Avenue in Overland that is already home to Sides of Seoul, O! Wing Plus and Taqueria Durango. To these can’t-miss options, Michelle and Sungmin Baik’s small, takeout-only Fire Chicken adds Korean chicken gangjeong, crisp bites of fried chicken in sticky-sweet sauce. The spicy sauces are the smart play: the jalapeño-charged, beguilingly sweet Fire; the hotter gochujang-based Red. New to the menu since my initial visits is buldak chicken gangjeong, a tad hotter than the Red but as complexly sweet as the Fire. The menu is compact, with a few appetizers and not-spicy sauce options; you can order fried shrimp rather than chicken. The Baiks’ focus makes Fire Chicken not only a welcome newcomer but an indispensable one.