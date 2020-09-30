This small Overland restaurant features the Korean dish chicken gangjeong, deep-fried pieces of boneless chicken in one of three sauces (teriyaki, the spicy Fire or the spicier, gochujang-based Red). Michelle Baik, who owns Fire Chicken with husband Sungmin, says their version of the dish is closer to the original flavor than what you might find in Korea now.

There, she says, “they are not adding salt or soy sauce that much and they are not adding the sugar that much.”

Fire Chicken also offers fried shrimp in the same sauces as the chicken. Ramen, rice bowls and mandu round out the menu.

Where 10200 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-551-2123 • Menu Chicken gangjeong and other Korean fare • Current services Takeout; delivery • Hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

