 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire Chicken
0 comments

Fire Chicken

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Fire Chicken in Overland

A Korean dish from Fire Chicken in Overland on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Fire Chicken is a Korean restaurant owned by Michelle Baik and her husband, Seungmin. "We had a gut feeling that our food would taste good," Michelle said. "We are surprised how much people like it, but I'm glad we can share our taste." Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

This small Overland restaurant features the Korean dish chicken gangjeong, deep-fried pieces of boneless chicken in one of three sauces (teriyaki, the spicy Fire or the spicier, gochujang-based Red). Michelle Baik, who owns Fire Chicken with husband Sungmin, says their version of the dish is closer to the original flavor than what you might find in Korea now.

There, she says, “they are not adding salt or soy sauce that much and they are not adding the sugar that much.”

Fire Chicken also offers fried shrimp in the same sauces as the chicken. Ramen, rice bowls and mandu round out the menu.

Where 10200 Page Avenue, Overland • More info 314-551-2123 • Menu Chicken gangjeong and other Korean fare • Current services Takeout; delivery • Hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Sunday)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports