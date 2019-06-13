When 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, June 21, June 23; 1 p.m. June 29 • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $25-$139 • More info 314-961-0644; opera-stl.org
After composer Terence Blanchard's spectacular operatic debut with "Champion" in 2013 at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, expectations are high for his second opera, "Fire Shut Up in My Bones," with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons. Based on New York Times columnist Charles Blow's memoir of the same name, it tells a personal story of growing up black in small-town Louisiana. James Robinson directs a cast that includes bass-baritone Davóne Tines and sopranos Julia Bullock and Karen Slack; William Long conducts. By Sarah Bryan Miller