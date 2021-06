When 4-11:30 p.m. June 25, 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. June 26 • Where Crites Memorial Park, 2232-2292 Old State Highway A, Festus • How much Free • More info cityoffestus.org

At the Firecracker Festival in Festus, guests can enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, a car show, fishing derbies, food and craft vendors, and fireworks at 10 p.m. each evening. That ’80s Band performs June 25, with the Johnathan Braddy Band and the Kentucky Headhunters onstage June 26. By Valerie Schremp Hahn