Fireworks are back
Yesterday we learned that America's Birthday Parade is returning this summer to downtown. And today, Fair St. Louis announced that July Fourth fireworks will also return — though the fair's usual concerts and other festivities are on hold until next year. 

And another return to normalcy: Schlafly announced today that its in-person festivals will resume in the fall at its downtown west or Maplewood brewpubs. We'll drink to that.  

Here are a few other headlines from today ...

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

