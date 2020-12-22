[-FIRSTNAME-],

This is Jeremy Kohler, Post-Dispatch investigative reporter. I hope you are staying safe and holding on for better times to come. I know I am. As I write this, my older son has just arrived home from Mizzou and my wife and I are putting in our final days of work before two weeks of staycation. The tree is up, winter has set in for real and the light at the end of the tunnel shines bright. My colleagues and I thank you dearly for supporting our work this year.
— Jeremy Kohler, St. Louis Post-Dispatch investigative reporter