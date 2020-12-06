[-FIRSTNAME-],

Like many of you, I’m working at home while helping my elementary-aged kids navigate a pandemic. As I’ve reminded them more than once: I’ve never done this before. Neither have they. So we have to give ourselves some grace, and find ways to help life feel normal and fun. I’m lucky to work as a general features reporter at the newspaper, and I keep my ear out for what’s new at our institutions like the St. Louis Zoo and City Museum. I also love hearing what cities and parks departments have come up with to entertain and help residents, and that people feel a renewed appreciation for green spaces. Occasionally, I take my kids along to check these places out. Sometimes, for my own sanity, I go by myself.
Valerie Schremp Hahn, St. Louis Post-Dispatch features writer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!