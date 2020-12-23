 Skip to main content
Five memorable moments
Five memorable moments

• Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester survives and recovers from a terrifying cardiac episode suffered on the bench during a game in Anaheim that required hospitalization and surgery.

• Former Cardinals Luke Voit (MLB’s 2020 home run king), Randy Arozarena (postseason sensation) and Marcell Ozuna (NL home run champ) thrive elsewhere while the Cardinals offense lags once more.

• Mizzou, SLU and Illinois men's basketball programs threaten to crack college basketball's Top-25 all at once for the first time since 1994.

• Former Cardinals star Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 661 to pass Willie Mays for fifth all-time.

• Cardinals veteran battery mates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina make memories together in what could be their final season together in St. Louis. Molina knocked hit No. 2,000. Wainwright completed a shutout on his 39th birthday. Wainwright won the Roberto Clemente Award, becoming the first Cardinal to do so since Molina in 2018.

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

