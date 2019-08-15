Flagstock
Music event in Eureka, MO by Six Flags St. Louis on Saturday, August 17 2019 with 194 people interested.
When Saturday and Sunday • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis
Celebrate peace, love and roller coasters, along with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, with a groovy lineup of local musicians at Six Flags. From 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, songwriters and bands will perform on the Palace Porch and Studio Backlot. The lineup includes the Alexander Ruwe Band, Twisted Fate, the Rosy Hips, Brothers Walker, the Michael Lynne Band, Remedy, Southern Confession, Radio Thief, Past Ambitions, Krickett & the Grilled Avocados, Fresh Rain and Sitdown Gitdown. By Valerie Schremp Hahn