Flaherty for a bat?
Q: Any chance the team would trade Jack Flaherty for a bat this offseason, and do you think they will sign a cheap second baseman like Jonathan Schoop or Jonathan Villar, who have some power and could help the offense, then move Tommy Edman to a third-base fill-in role like last season?

St. Louis Cardinals warm up for Game 2

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty before a postseason game in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan

A: The chances of the Cardinals moving Flaherty increase year to year if the front office fears he will leave as a free agent in three more years, and the fact they will be wrangling with him over salary every year until then doesn’t help. I can see a veteran infield reserve being signed. They really don't have any, with Edmundo Sosa, who barely has appeared in the majors, as the top backup infielder on the 40-man roster. They did sign a couple to minor-league contracts with invitations to major-league spring training.

 

