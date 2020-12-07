Q: Jack Flaherty needs to worry more about how to make himself an elite pitcher instead of using baseball to promote his political/social beliefs. He might end up being an elite trade candidate.
A: I disagree. Some players find their furnace for competition through how they evolve as a person, too. I get emails all the time raving about how a Cardinals player has become a role model on and off the field -- and how one fuels the other. It's disingenuous to compliment one player for finding his voice off the field through charity or faith and raving about how that helped him mature on the field and become a better player there, too, and not recognize the same possibility exists for a player exploring or finding his voice for social-justice causes. It's only fair to recognize that players -- like coworkers or friends or family members or neighbors or anyone -- may find their motivation through an opinion you may not share.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!