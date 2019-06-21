Description: At Flat World Holdings, we believe in a culture of excellence that is built upon a foundation of continuous improvement. Logistics services powered by leading-edge technology, innovative solutions, and exceptional customer service. Our network of companies offer turnkey solutions to handle all aspects of your supply chain demands. Our services include domestic and international transportation, customized transportation insight and technology tools, project management, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, and custom crate design and fabrication.
Sector: Third-party logistics
Headquarters: O'Fallon, Mo.
Year Founded: 2006
Employees: 93
Website: flatworldsc.com