Description: Our 73-year heritage inspires us each day at FleishmanHillard. We’re experts in public relations, reputation, public affairs, brand and consumer marketing, media relations, crisis management, social engagement, content strategy and more. But we’re more than the sum of our expertise. We’re more than a leading global communications agency — we’re one seamless, global team with the full resources of a worldwide network — all committed to do what’s right by our clients and our people. This is where ambition meets opportunity. Where the work truly matters. And where we help clients grow, inspire, take risks and make a difference in the world.
Sector: PR
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1946
Local Community Support: We pursue change in our communities with the same vigor we use for clients. In 2016, as part of our 70th anniversary celebration, we launched FH4Inclusion, an award-winning corporate responsibility initiative focused on supporting organizations that champion social inclusion. In St. Louis, our FH4Inclusion program has taken us to Marian Middle School, where we engage in monthly interactive sessions with students to build their self-confidence and develop their presentation skills. We also facilitate a monthly career readiness workshop at McCluer High School, helping prepare students for their next step, whether college or the workforce. Additionally, we have numerous colleagues involved on non-profit boards and volunteer opportunities across the region.
Interesting Facts: FleishmanHillard has helped coordinate the visits of famous individuals to St. Louis, including Pope John Paul II and Charles, Prince of Wales.
At 73 years young, FleishmanHillard has only had four CEOs.
FleishmanHillard has been on NAFE's Top Company's for Executive Women list for 10 straight years and in the Top 10 for the past four years in a row. Women make up 59% of its office leads globally, 59% of its leadership Cabinet, and account for 66% of its global capabilities and experience leads.
Purpose: Communications changes minds, behaviors and hearts. It can help organizations thrive -- or see them wane. We help clients navigate our increasingly complex world by thinking boldly. Together, we break new ground while staying true to our principles.
Vision: Be the best agency for global clients.
Additional Culture Details: We’re not just a great place to work. We’re a home for explorers, people who push past good to greatness and those who keep forging forward at the end of the road. The kind of people who demand more than a mere place of employment. Here, we make sure our time goes further. Our individual wants and needs matter. And we don’t stop at work/life balance, rather our everyday work fuels our lives outside the office.
We’ve got a friendly vibe, open work space, free snacks, a monthly officewide happy hour and all the basics you’d expect. But at FleishmanHillard, we take more pride in fostering talented, well-rounded people than we do hip office décor. To us, that means professional development and real opportunity, flexible policies that let our people work to their strengths and a focus on diversity that gives voice to each unique perspective.