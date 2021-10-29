Fliter plays Schumann

Renowned violinist and conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider begins his two-week residency with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by taking the podium to lead the orchestra and pianist Ingrid Fliter in performing Schumann’s Piano Concerto. Also on the program are pieces that explore the meaning of home — Karim Al-Zand’s “Luctus Profugis: Elegy for the Displaced” — an SLSO premiere, which reflects on the 2015-19 European refugee crisis, and selections from Bedrich Smetana’s “Má vlast” (aka “My Fatherland”), a set of symphonic poems by the Czech composer. By Daniel Durchholz