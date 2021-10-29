 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fliter plays Schumann
0 comments

Fliter plays Schumann

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ingrid Fliter

Ingrid Fliter

When 10:30 a.m. Oct. 29, 8 p.m. Oct. 30 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

Renowned violinist and conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider begins his two-week residency with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra by taking the podium to lead the orchestra and pianist Ingrid Fliter in performing Schumann’s Piano Concerto. Also on the program are pieces that explore the meaning of home — Karim Al-Zand’s “Luctus Profugis: Elegy for the Displaced” — an SLSO premiere, which reflects on the 2015-19 European refugee crisis, and selections from Bedrich Smetana’s “Má vlast” (aka “My Fatherland”), a set of symphonic poems by the Czech composer. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News