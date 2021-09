When 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$69 • More info livenation.com

Flogging Molly and Violent Femmes team up for a co-headlining tour stopping at St. Louis Music Park. The show requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. By Kevin C. Johnson