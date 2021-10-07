Florida Panthers

Players to watch: This already loaded team adds Sam Reinhart to its powerful top six. Sam Bennett revived his career after coming from Calgary and landing on a line with playmaking winger Jonathan Huberdeau. Aleksander Barkov is one of the NHL’s top five centers; and Anthony Duclair, Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Frank Vatrano offer plenty of offensive depth. Aaron Ekblad is a defensive cornerstone. Elite goaltending prospect Spencer Knight is prepared to push Sergei Bobrovsky for the lead role.