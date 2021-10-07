 Skip to main content
Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers

Gabriel Fortier has hat trick, Lightning beat Hurricanes 8-5

Dallas Stars center Riley Damiani (13) defends Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11), during the third period at an NHL preseason hockey game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

2021 record: 37-14-5 (2nd, Central)

Players to watch: This already loaded team adds Sam Reinhart to its powerful top six. Sam Bennett revived his career after coming from Calgary and landing on a line with playmaking winger Jonathan Huberdeau. Aleksander Barkov is one of the NHL’s top five centers; and Anthony Duclair, Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Frank Vatrano offer plenty of offensive depth. Aaron Ekblad is a defensive cornerstone. Elite goaltending prospect Spencer Knight is prepared to push Sergei Bobrovsky for the lead role.

Outlook: Coach Joel Quenneville has a loaded team with serious Cup potential. He’s had time to implement his defensive system and has more than enough firepower to win it all.

