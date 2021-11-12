When Through Nov. 13 • Where The Improv Shop, 3950 Chouteau Avenue; The HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Avenue; Hot Java Bar, 4193 Manchester Avenue; Urban Chestnut Grove Brewery and Bierhall, 4465 Manchester Avenue; The Dogwood, 4308 Manchester Avenue • How much $55 for three days, with individual tickets available; proof of COVID-19 vaccination required • More info flyovercomedyfest.com

After taking 2020 off, the Flyover Comedy Festival returns throughout the Grove, focusing on stand-up, sketch, improvisation and variety. National and St. Louis comics on the schedule include Doug Benson, Rachel Feinstein, Mike E. Winfield, Giulia Rozzi, Kiry Shabazz, Scissor Bros., Jeremiah Watkins & Steebee Weebee, Will Miles, Would You Rather? and the Big Team, Adam Cayton-Holland, Princeton New Money Ass Clowns, Eliza Skinner, Rafe Williams and many others. By Kevin C. Johnson