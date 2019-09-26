Faust Park
Join us on September 28 & 29 at the Thornhill Historic Site to explore the life of the pioneers. Explore the activities of harvest time while enjoying the estate of Missouri's second governor,...
When 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday • Where Faust Park, Chesterfield • How much $5 • More info 314-615-8826; stlouisco.com/parksandrecreation/parkpages/faust
Explore the estate of Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates, while enjoying period crafts, a militia muster and a chance to learn about the state’s early history. This is the bicentennial of the home, called Thornhill. The estate contains 14 other historic structures moved from different parts of St. Louis County. By Valerie Schremp Hahn