When 10-4 p.m. Sept. 25-26 • Where Faust Park, Chesterfield • How much Free • More info stlouiscountymo.gov

To celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial, go back in time to the 1820s and see period crafts, a military muster, and the home and grave of Missouri’s second governor, Frederick Bates. By Valerie Schremp Hahn