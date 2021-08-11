Food Hall debuts at City Foundry STL

I hope you're hungry. After a long wait, the Food Hall at City Foundry STL opened for business today, with 11 restaurant vendors. More kitchen concepts are in the works, with a pizza operation by Gerard Craft coming soon. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb and photographer Laurie Skrivan were at opening day.

And Valerie Schremp Hahn reports that the St. Louis Zoo will require its employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the end of this year. "As a science-based organization and one that prioritizes the safety of its community, we believe this is simply the right thing to do to help us navigate our way out of this pandemic,” zoo officials said in a statement.