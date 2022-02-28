Food trucks, hurricanes, music and beads

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, and 9 Mile Garden in Affton will celebrate by kicking off its 2022 food truck season with a party that promises "beads galore" and a Mardi Gras-themed menu. Trucks scheduled to appear: Picture Perfect Panini, Quesa Don’s, Truckeria Del Valle, Mothers on Wheels, Super Smokers, Taste-D-Burgers and Zacchi.
And ICYMI, in Sunday's Post-Dispatch, we introduced you to KMOV news anchor Samantha Jones. A life in TV news wasn’t her original plan, but she discovered a passion for journalism and never looked back.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor