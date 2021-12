When 7 p.m. Dec. 16 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $25-$175; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Christian music act For King & Country will perform its hit album “A Drummer Boy Christmas” live for the first time on tour. The band will also perform its other hits. The group features brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. By Kevin C. Johnson