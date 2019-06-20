When 7:30 p.m. Tuesday • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $29-$89 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Fans of Foreigner still want to know what love is — in a big way. The classic rock band continues to make regular visits to area arenas and amphitheaters, including its upcoming show next week at Family Arena. Lead singer Kelly Hansen is still on the job — the fourth lead singer of the group that used to include singer Lou Gramm. "There’s a high standard and a history of hits with this band and with Lou singing them," Hansen told the Post-Dispatch in 2014. "I put my own thing on them, but I’m also representing the band. I’m not going to sing them so incredibly different so it’s like ‘Hey, look at me, I’m different.’ I’m here to serve the song.” By Kevin C. Johnson