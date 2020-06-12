Former dining trend-turned- fixture that might become newly, differently trendy

Food trucks
Last decade, food trucks went from a novelty to a booming trend to a fixture of the St. Louis dining scene. Some trucks established brick-and-mortar locations that themselves became acclaimed fixtures. Most trucks, though, have remained trucks, doing the food-truck circuit. The coronavirus pandemic changed that, sending trucks’ lunch customers to work from home and canceling large, festival-like gatherings. Several trucks — among them Cha Cha Chow, Go Gyro Go, FarmTruk and Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill — are now booking visits to residential neighborhoods, a market that could be viable even after the pandemic’s end. Meanwhile, food trucks might also gain a new audience from 9 Mile Garden, a food-truck venue slated to open July 3 near Affton. 9 Mile Garden promises a fixed location for a rotation of more than two dozen trucks for lunch and dinner, with live music and other activities to boot. IF
