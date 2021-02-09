Fowler rebound

Q: You have mentioned the Cardinals' weariness of shipping a young outfielder away only for him to have success elsewhere. Do you think they are at all concerned about something similar happening with Fowler?
A: It's more likely that Fowler's ceiling as a player has been determined than a prospect who is traded away without much MLB experience. Fowler's best two years were 2016 with the Cubs and 2017 with the Cards. If he has a season that tops those in 2021, that would be very impressive. The wild-card for Fowler is not the name of his hitting coach as much as it is his health. If he's healthy, he can be an above-average major leaguer. He was on the injured list four times in four seasons with the Cardinals. Joe Maddon very well might get the best out of a healthy Fowler, but I don't think the Cards are going to be kicking themselves for trading him away. And if they are, they will have the answer to their current outfield experiment. The conclusion will be that they need better outfielders.