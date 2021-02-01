 Skip to main content
Fowler
Fowler

Q: How about Dexter Fowler batting leadoff against right-handed pitchers, which would be in line with Mike Shildt comments on platooning? His good track record in leading off plus his .350 on-base percentage vs. right handers the last two years seems to be a very good option with Harrison Bader being an obvious choice vs left-handed starters.

St. Louis Cardinals workout in San Diego

St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler (25) takes batting practice in the postseason. By Laurie Skrivan

A: I can see Fowler being a leadoff candidate now that the Cardinals' lineup will have another proven power source in Nolan Arenado. This especially could be so if Tommy Edman doesn't walk enough to have a decent on-base percentage for a leadoff man. I still would leave Bader down the lineup until he shows he can get on base more often.

 

