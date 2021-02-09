Fowlers contract

Q: Will the Dexter Fowler contract go down as one of the worst in recent Cardinals history?
A: It's up there in terms of combination of financial commitment and performance, sure. There have certainly been worse free-agent performers, like Brett Cecil. I think the biggest problem with Fowler was not his fault, but the situation he entered in general. The Cardinals kind of oversold the player he was, and fans had perhaps unfair expectations. The other element was the fact the Cardinals had multiple outfield prospects knocking on the door of the majors, ready to prove they could be better than Fowler. That was not the case in his first season, but it was usually the case after. Internal options might have been just as good if not better after Cardinals' first season with the Cardinals, which was a very good offensive season. But hindsight is a dangerous thing. If the Cardinals would have pledged a turn toward unproven internal options instead of singing Fowler, most fans would not have approved of that. He was coming off an All-Star season. He was supposed to steal some of the Cubs' thunder. And he did, to some degree. The Cubs have not had a reliable leadoff option since he left. It was a regrettable contract.