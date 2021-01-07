Fox Theatre Broadway Series

When Fall (expected) • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much Ticket prices vary • More info fabulousfox.com
I’ve only held season tickets to the Fox Theatre for a few years, but they had become a source of enjoyment and anticipation, knowing something fun was on the calendar from fall to spring. At least half of the 2020-21 season was delayed, then canceled, but the theater expects to have a season starting in the fall. It hasn’t announced the lineup except to say that “Hamilton” is included for spring 2022. After more than a year spent mostly at home, going to a succession of musicals sounds like an unbelievable treat. JH